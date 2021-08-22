Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

