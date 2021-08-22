Morgan Stanley Has $7.60 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY opened at $39.18 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

