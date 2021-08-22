Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter worth $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loop Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.