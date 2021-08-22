Morgan Stanley Sells 4,269 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF alerts:

Shares of FEUZ opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.