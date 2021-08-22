Zacks Investment Research Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

