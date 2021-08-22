Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.88

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 68884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

