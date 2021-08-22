LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $260.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.07.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 97,221.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 73.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

