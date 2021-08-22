Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Declines By 14.4%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,004,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,858.3 days.

Flat Glass Group stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGSGF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

