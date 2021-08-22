Short Interest in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Drops By 14.8%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NEV opened at $16.92 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

