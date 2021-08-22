General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.