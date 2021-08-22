Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

