Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

