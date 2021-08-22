Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,368,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00.

Shares of WK opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

