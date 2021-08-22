Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,900,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.91.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
