Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $2,900,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

