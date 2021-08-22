Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Upstart stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

