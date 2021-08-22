XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XSPA stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.30.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. Equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James A. Berry purchased 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,196.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.