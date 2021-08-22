Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRCH. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of PRCH opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

