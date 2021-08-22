Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS YSACU opened at $10.42 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

