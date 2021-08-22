Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 822.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

