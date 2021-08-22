AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,805,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $110.46.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

