Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

