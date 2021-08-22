SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.