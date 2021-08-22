Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,740,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

