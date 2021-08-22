Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $644.30 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $666.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $590.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

