Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

