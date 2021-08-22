Morgan Stanley Sells 32,553 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of RHS stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $166.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.30.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.