Morgan Stanley Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $119,000.

BIPC stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

