Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $37.73.

