The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $347.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.27.

NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

