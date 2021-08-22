Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,238 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $15,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,131.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 521,187 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

