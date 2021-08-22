Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 164,025 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Insiders have sold a total of 2,623,739 shares of company stock worth $26,901,013 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

