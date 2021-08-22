Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $92,000 in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth $92,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. O2Micro International Limited has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

