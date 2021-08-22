Royal Bank of Canada Has $345,000 Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,091 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATAX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATAX opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.08%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

