Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head-To-Head Survey

Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -3,218.87% -224.70% -161.82%

Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.96, indicating that its share price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nexeon MedSystems and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexeon MedSystems and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 51.39 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.24

Nexeon MedSystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexeon MedSystems beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon MedSystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

