dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Head to Head Contrast

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 12.35% 24.01% 10.45% dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ribbon Communications and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.74%. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.19%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. III is more favorable than Ribbon Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and dMY Technology Group, Inc. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 1.14 $88.59 million $0.61 10.61 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

