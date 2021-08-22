Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The TJX Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

