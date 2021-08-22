Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.13. Five Below reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.52.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 49,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 52,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $225.11 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.