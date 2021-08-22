Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Neogen by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

