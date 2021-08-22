Raymond James Raises Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $45.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.