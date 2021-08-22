Royal Bank of Canada Has $349,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 495.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Danaos were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.