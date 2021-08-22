Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,196,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $410.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

