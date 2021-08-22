$0.17 EPS Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

