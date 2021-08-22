Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 136,551 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

BRMK stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

