T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGRW. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 569.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TGRW opened at $33.09 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85.

