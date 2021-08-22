Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 2,790 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Groupon were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $287,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

GRPN opened at $22.56 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

