Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 181,216 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,216 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter.

SPLB opened at $32.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97.

