Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,306 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $179.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

