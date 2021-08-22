Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 14,882 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,061.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.