Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

