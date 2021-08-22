Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,764 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.