Needham & Company LLC Cuts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $18.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

